Elon hopes to end skid vs UNC

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Elon (2-7) vs. North Carolina (6-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon looks to end its six-game losing streak as it battles North Carolina. Elon is looking to break its current six-game losing streak. North Carolina is coming off a 79-62 win at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: North Carolina’s Armando Bacot has averaged 15 points and 9.9 rebounds while Caleb Love has put up 16.3 points, four rebounds and 4.3 assists. For the Phoenix, Darius Burford has averaged 12 points and 4.9 rebounds while Torrence Watson has put up 13.1 points.DOMINANT DARIUS: Burford has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Elon is 0-7 when it allows at least 74 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK SCORING: North Carolina has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among ACC teams.

