EKU squares off against Midway

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:31 AM

Midway vs. Eastern Kentucky (5-6)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA member Midway. Eastern Kentucky lost 80-69 loss at home to Marshall in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jannson Williams has averaged 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to lead the way for the Colonels. Complementing Williams is Michael Moreno, who is averaging 11.3 points and six rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JANNSON: Williams has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Kentucky went 4-1 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Colonels put up 83.4 points per matchup across those five games.

___

___

