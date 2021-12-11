CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Eaton carries Arkansas St past Mississippi Valley St 82-77

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 8:38 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Marquis Eaton had 18 points as Arkansas State edged Mississippi Valley State 82-77 on Saturday.

Desi Sills added 17 points for the Red Wolves (7-2), who won their fourth straight game. Norchad Omier pitched in with 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Keyon Wesley scored 10.

Caleb Hunter had 20 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-8). Gary Grant added 18 points and David McCoy scored.

