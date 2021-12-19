CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Earlington leads San Diego over Northern Arizona 69-59

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 1:12 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Marcellus Earlington had 22 points and 11 rebounds as San Diego beat Northern Arizona 69-59 on Saturday night.

Bryce Monroe scored 11 points for the Toreros (7-5). Vladimir Pinchuk added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jalen Cone had 20 points for the Lumberjacks (4-7). Carson Towt added 17 points and Mason Stark scored 13.

