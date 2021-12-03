CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
E. Michigan goes up against Northwood (MI)

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 5:31 PM

Northwood (MI) vs. Eastern Michigan (2-5)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to battle the Timberwolves of Division II Northwood (MI). Eastern Michigan lost 83-74 at UC San Diego in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan’s Monty Scott, Nathan Scott and Darion Spottsville have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.MIGHTY MONTY: Through seven games, Eastern Michigan’s Monty Scott has connected on 40 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 37.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan went 0-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Eagles put up 67 points per matchup across those one contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

