Dunn-Martin, FGCU visit Canisius

Florida Gulf Coast (10-3) vs. Canisius (3-9)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tavian Dunn-Martin and Florida Gulf Coast will go up against Armon Harried and Canisius. The senior Dunn-Martin has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games. Harried, a junior, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida Gulf Coast has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dunn-Martin, Kevin Samuel, Caleb Catto and Matt Halvorsen have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dunn-Martin has either made or assisted on 65 percent of all Florida Gulf Coast field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Canisius has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 80.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Griffins. Canisius has 32 assists on 67 field goals (47.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 58 of 81 field goals (71.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast as a team has made 10.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

