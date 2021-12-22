CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Dunn lifts Robert Morris…

Dunn lifts Robert Morris over St. Francis (PA) 75-67

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:01 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Rasheem Dunn tied his season high with 21 points as Robert Morris snapped a seven-game skid on the road with a 75-67 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Wednesday night.

Matt Mayers finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (2-9). Enoch Cheeks added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (4-7). Myles Thompson added 14 points and Ronell Giles Jr. scored 12.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

