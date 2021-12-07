CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Duhart scores 12 to…

Duhart scores 12 to carry Army past SUNY-Purchase 97-40

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 9:34 PM

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Duhart had 12 points and six rebounds as Army rolled past SUNY-Purchase 97-40 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Rucker had 11 points and seven assists for Army (5-4). Matt Dove and Charlie Peterson each had eight rebounds.

Terrence Mason had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

