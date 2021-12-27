CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Drake faces Mount Marty

Drake faces Mount Marty

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 3:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mount Marty vs. Drake (9-4)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs are set to battle the Lancers of NAIA member Mount Marty. Drake is coming off an 87-50 win at home over Chicago State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tucker DeVries has averaged 13.7 points and 4.7 rebounds this year for Drake. Garrett Sturtz has paired with DeVries with 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.DEVRIES FROM DISTANCE: Through 13 games, Drake’s Tucker DeVries has connected on 36.7 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 77.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake went 8-1 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bulldogs scored 77.8 points per contest across those nine games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up