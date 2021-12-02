CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Domask sparks Southern Illinois…

Domask sparks Southern Illinois past Evansville 54-52

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Domask buried a jumper with 3 seconds left in the game and finished with 22 points to lift Southern Illinois over Evansville 54-52 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 13 points for the Salukis (4-3, 1-0).

Shamar Givance scored a career-high 31 points for the Purple Aces (3-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up