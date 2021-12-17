Doherty, Northeastern host Vermont

Vermont (7-4) vs. Northeastern (6-5) Matthews Arena, Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on…

Vermont (7-4) vs. Northeastern (6-5)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Ryan Davis and Vermont will take on Chris Doherty and Northeastern. Davis has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Doherty is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Catamounts have been led by the senior duo of Davis and Ben Shungu. Davis has averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while Shungu has put up 13.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Huskies have been anchored by seniors Doherty and Shaquille Walters. Doherty has averaged 11.5 points and 9.6 rebounds while Walters has put up 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Vermont is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Catamounts are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has an assist on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three contests while Vermont has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.1 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-best rate in the nation. The Northeastern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 331st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.