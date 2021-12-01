CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Dixon-Conover leads St. Francis (Pa.) past Bucknell 93-67

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:43 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 23 points as St. Francis (Pa.) rolled past Bucknell 93-67 on Wednesday night.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 13 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (3-3). Maxwell Land added 10 points. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 17 points for the Bison (2-6). Alex Timmerman added 12 points. Andre Screen had 10 points.

___

___

