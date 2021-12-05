CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Dixie State tops Saint…

Dixie State tops Saint Katherine College 97-65

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 1:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield had 16 points to lead five Dixie State players in double figures as the Trailblazers easily defeated Saint Katherine College 97-65 on Saturday night.

Cameron Gooden added 14 points for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter chipped in 13, Frank Staine scored 11 and Andre Mulibea had 11. Leter also had seven rebounds.

Tavon Tarpley had 18 points and six rebounds for the Firebirds. Kody Clouet added 11 points. Javier Gallardo had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up