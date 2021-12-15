Dixie St. takes out American Indian College in 65-point win

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Gooden scored 16 points and 14 players entered the scoring column and Dixie State…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Gooden scored 16 points and 14 players entered the scoring column and Dixie State beat SAGU American Indian College 114-49 on Wednesday night.

The Trailblazers (6-5) led 47-23 at halftime and outscored AIC 30-14 in the first ten minutes of the second half and led 77-37.

Ryan Davis scored 11 for AIC and Jayden Haywood 10.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.