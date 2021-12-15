CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Dixie St. takes out American Indian College in 65-point win

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 11:31 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Cameron Gooden scored 16 points and 14 players entered the scoring column and Dixie State beat SAGU American Indian College 114-49 on Wednesday night.

The Trailblazers (6-5) led 47-23 at halftime and outscored AIC 30-14 in the first ten minutes of the second half and led 77-37.

Ryan Davis scored 11 for AIC and Jayden Haywood 10.

