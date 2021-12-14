CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
Dixie St. takes on American Indian College

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 6:31 AM

American Indian College vs. Dixie St. (5-5)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dixie St. Trailblazers will be taking on the Warriors of Division II American Indian College. Dixie St. is coming off an 82-62 home win over Denver in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Cameron Gooden has maintained an average of 15 points and 4.3 assists for the Trailblazers, while Hunter Schofield has recorded 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.GIFTED GOODEN: Gooden has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. went 2-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Trailblazers scored 71 points per contest across those five contests.

