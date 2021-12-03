CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Dixie St. battles Saint Katherine College

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 6:31 AM

Saint Katherine College vs. Dixie St. (3-5)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dixie St. Trailblazers are set to battle the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Dixie St. is coming off a 99-67 win at home over Bethesda in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Gooden has maintained a per-game average of 14.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Trailblazers, while Hunter Schofield has accounted for 15 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TAVON: Tavon Tarpley has connected on 75 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: Dixie St. put up 86 points and prevailed by 38 over Saint Katherine College when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Dixie St. went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Trailblazers scored 71 points per matchup in those five games.

