Disu, Carr lead No. 16 Texas past Alabama State 68-48

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Disu scored 14 points and made three blocks and No. 16 Texas pulled away in the second half to defeat Alabama State 68-48 on Wednesday.

Marcus Carr scored 13 for Texas, Andrew Jones had 12 and Timmy Allen produced 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Gerald Liddell, a former Longhorn who transferred to Alabama State this season, led the Hornets with 16 points. Juan Reyna added 10.

Texas (9-2) and Alabama State were not scheduled to face each other until their original opponents this week experienced COVID-19 issues.

Rice canceled a game at Texas that had been scheduled for Wednesday. Alabama State (2-10) had scheduled games at UCLA (Dec. 15) and Memphis (Tuesday) postponed. The game at Texas was the first for Alabama State since Dec. 11.

The Hornets were without coach Mo Williams, whose wife, Antonia, is due to give birth.

They looked fine without him early, making some difficult shots while taking a 13-2 lead. Texas missed six of its first seven shots and appeared tentative, committing five turnovers in the first six minutes. Then the Longhorns hit six of their next eight shots, working their way to a 29-25 halftime lead.

The Longhorns created some separation with a 10-0 push early in the second half that included a pair of 3-pointers by Carr.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama State: The Hornets rank 346th nationally in turnovers, committing nearly 18 a game. Texas ranks 18th in turnovers forced, also 18 a game. Somewhat predictably, Alabama State lost the ball 20 times against Texas, 10 in each half. Texas induced four charging fouls in the first half.

Texas: The Longhorns continue compiling wins against inferior opponents. Alabama State is the third Texas victim below No. 300 in the NCAA Net Rankings. The Hornets are No. 309. (Rice is No. 160). Next up is No. 339 Incarnate Word.

UP NEXT

Alabama State plays at No. 25 Texas Tech on Dec. 28.

Texas hosts Incarnate Word on Dec. 28.

