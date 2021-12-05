CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
DeVries scores 21 to lead Drake over St. Thomas (MN) 74-64

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 5:49 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 21 points as Drake defeated St. Thomas of Minnesota 74-64 on Sunday.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 17 points and seven rebounds for Drake (5-3), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Garrett Sturtz added 17 points. D.J. Wilkins had 12 points.

Tremell Murphy, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, had only five points.

Riley Miller had 22 points for the Tommies (4-5). Anders Nelson added 14 points. Brooks Allen had 11 rebounds.

