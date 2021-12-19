CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
DeVries, Djamgouz lead Drake over UT Martin 80-54

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 6:26 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries and Okay Djamgouz scored 15 points apiece as Drake won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating UT Martin 80-54 on Sunday.

The game was a last-minute replacement as both Drake and UT Martin had other, originally scheduled contests derailed by COVID-19 concerns.

Djamgouz reached a career high in scoring. Darnell Brodie added 12 points for the Bulldogs (8-4), while Ayo Akinwole and ShanQuan Hemphill each had 10.

KJ Simon had 13 points for the Skyhawks (4-8). Chris Nix added nine points and 11 rebounds.

