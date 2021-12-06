DePaul squares off against Duquesne

Duquesne (3-6) vs. DePaul (6-1) Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and DePaul look to bounce…

Duquesne (3-6) vs. DePaul (6-1)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne and DePaul look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss this past Saturday. DePaul lost 68-64 at home to Loyola of Chicago, while Duquesne came up short in a 72-71 game at Marshall.

TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Javon Freeman-Liberty is putting up 21.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the charge for the Blue Demons. David Jones is also a primary contributor, putting up 17 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Dukes have been led by Tre Williams, who is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.TERRIFIC TRE: Williams has connected on 16.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 59.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Duquesne is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dukes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has 38 assists on 96 field goals (39.6 percent) over its past three contests while Duquesne has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big East teams. The Blue Demons have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.