DePaul goes up against Louisville

DePaul (7-1) vs. Louisville (6-2)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul and Louisville both look to put winning streaks together . DePaul blew out Duquesne by 20 at home on Tuesday. Louisville is coming off a 73-68 win on the road against North Carolina State on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisville’s Malik Williams, Noah Locke and Jarrod West have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 38 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAVON: Javon Freeman-Liberty has connected on 42.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. Louisville has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three games while DePaul has assists on 41 of 100 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an average of 85.3 points per game.

