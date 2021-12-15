CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Defense shines as VCU routs FAU 66-46

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 11:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 13 points as VCU defeated Florida Atlantic 66-46 on Wednesday night.

Jalen DeLoach added nine points for the Rams, who forced a season-high 25 turnovers..

Vince Williams Jr. had eight rebounds for VCU (7-4), which won its fourth straight game. Adrian Baldwin Jr. added nine assists.

Florida Atlantic totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Alijah Martin had 13 points for the Owls (6-5). Johnell Davis added seven rebounds.

Michael Forrest had five points despite heading into the matchup as the Owls’ leading scorer at 16 points per game.

