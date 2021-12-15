CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Defense shines as NC…

Defense shines as NC Central defeats Gardner-Webb 72-71

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 11:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kris Monroe had 17 points as North Carolina Central defeated Gardner-Webb 72-71 on Wednesday night.

Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points for the Eagles, who forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Dontavius King had 10 points and nine rebounds for North Carolina Central (5-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Justin Wright added 10 points.

Jordan Sears had 15 points and six assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-7), who have now lost four games in a row. D’Maurian Williams added 14 points. Lance Terry had 13 points.

Gardner-Webb defeated North Carolina Central 83-58 on Nov. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army to expand BYOD pilot after successful National Guard testing

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up