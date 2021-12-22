CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Defense shines as Marist tops Bethune-Cookman 68-45

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:26 PM

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Samkelo Cele had 18 points as Marist romped past Bethune-Cookman 68-45 on Wednesday night.

Jao Ituka added 13 points for the Red Foxes, who held the Wildcats to 21.3% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Marist opponent. Matt Herasme had 10 points and six rebounds for Marist (6-5). Victor Enoh added nine rebounds.

Bethune-Cookman totaled 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team. Damani McEntire had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-9). Joe French added eight rebounds.

