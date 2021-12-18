CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Defense shines as Georgia Southern routs Covenant 85-51

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 6:06 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Elijah McCadden recorded 16 points as Georgia Southern romped past Covenant 85-51 on Saturday.

Kamari Brown added 16 points for the Eagles, who forced a season-high 24 turnovers, scoring 24 points off the miscues.

Andrei Savrasov had 11 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Southern (7-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Cam Bryant added 11 points.

Will Crumly had 10 points for the Division III Scots. Brady Palmer added 10 points. Chris Barnette had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

