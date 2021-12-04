CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » De La Rosa scores…

De La Rosa scores 24 to lift Columbia over Maine 77-66

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 4:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa tied his career best with 24 points as Columbia defeated Maine 77-66 on Saturday.

Patrick Harding had 15 points and 17 rebounds for his first double-double of the season as Columbia (3-6) broke its four-game losing streak. Liam Murphy added 12 points. Eddie Turner III had six assists.

Vukasin Masic had 15 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears (2-5). Maks Klanjscek added 11 points. LeChaun DuHart had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up