De La Rosa, Columbia host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (3-7) vs. Columbia (3-8)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyler Thomas and Sacred Heart will take on Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa and Columbia. The junior Thomas has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games. De La Rosa, a freshman, is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Columbia’s De La Rosa has averaged 13.5 points while Liam Murphy has put up 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Thomas has averaged 20.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while Nico Galette has put up 8.3 points and 9.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 34.6 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pioneers are 0-7 when they score 72 points or fewer and 3-0 when they exceed 72 points. The Lions are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Columbia has 34 assists on 75 field goals (45.3 percent) across its previous three games while Sacred Heart has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 72.4 points per game.

