Dayton hosts Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech (7-3) vs. Dayton (6-4)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Dayton in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action on Wednesday. Virginia Tech easily beat Cornell by 33 at home, while Dayton fell to SMU on the road, 77-69.

SAVVY SENIORS: Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Storm Murphy have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Hokies points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALUMA: Aluma has connected on 25 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Flyers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hokies. Dayton has 51 assists on 87 field goals (58.6 percent) across its past three outings while Virginia Tech has assists on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH TECH D: Virginia Tech has held opposing teams to 56.7 points per game this year, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

