Dawson scores 15 to lead Texas St. past Paul Quinn 75-36

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 7:37 PM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Dylan Dawson came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Texas State to a 75-36 win over Paul Quinn on Saturday, the Bobcats’ eighth consecutive victory.

Dawson shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Nighael Ceaser had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Texas State (9-2). Mason Harrell added 10 points. Caleb Asberry had seven rebounds.

The Tigers’ 36 points on 22.2 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Texas State opponent this season. Additionally, the Bobcats swatted a season-high 14 blocks.

Anei Anei had seven rebounds for the Tigers. Spencer McElway added eight rebounds.

