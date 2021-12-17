Davis, SMU visit NM

SMU (8-3) vs. New Mexico (6-5) The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

SMU (8-3) vs. New Mexico (6-5)

The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kendric Davis and SMU will take on Jaelen House and New Mexico. The senior Davis has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. House, a junior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Mexico’s House has averaged 16.7 points, four assists and 2.1 steals while Jamal Mashburn Jr. has put up 18.3 points. For the Mustangs, Davis has averaged 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Marcus Weathers has put up 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: New Mexico is 0-5 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 77.

WINNING WHEN: SMU is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Mustangs are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 24.2 free throws per game and 27 per game over their last five games.

