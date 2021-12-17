CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Davis, SMU visit NM

Davis, SMU visit NM

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMU (8-3) vs. New Mexico (6-5)

The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kendric Davis and SMU will take on Jaelen House and New Mexico. The senior Davis has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. House, a junior, is averaging 15.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Mexico’s House has averaged 16.7 points, four assists and 2.1 steals while Jamal Mashburn Jr. has put up 18.3 points. For the Mustangs, Davis has averaged 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists while Marcus Weathers has put up 10.2 points and 6.5 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: New Mexico is 0-5 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 6-0 when it scores at least 77.

WINNING WHEN: SMU is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Mustangs are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 24.2 free throws per game and 27 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

With deployments ramping up next year, senators seek more transparency on VA EHR

Across services, troops face discipline for refusing vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up