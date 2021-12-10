CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Davis, Shungu spark Vermont victory over Brown 70-65

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 9:32 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ryan Davis scored 18 points as Vermont defeated Brown 70-65 on Friday night. Ben Shungu added 16 points for the Catamounts and Isaiah Powell chipped in 15.

Vermont scored the game’s final six points, connecting on 6 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds. Shungu made the first two, Powell the second pair and Shungu the third pair, with 1 second remaining.

Justin Mazzulla had 11 points for Vermont (7-4).

Brown scored 23 points in the first half, a season low for the Bears.

Paxson Wojcik had 13 points for the Bears (8-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Kino Lilly Jr. added 13 points. Kimo Ferrari had 12 points.

