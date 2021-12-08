CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Davis scores 19 to…

Davis scores 19 to lead SMU past Dayton 77-69

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 10:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 19 points as SMU defeated Dayton 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Zhuric Phelps had 13 points for SMU (8-3), which earned its fifth straight win. Zach Nutall added 11 points. Michael Weathers had 10 points and seven rebounds.

DaRon Holmes II had 15 points for the Flyers (6-4), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Elijah Weaver added 14 points. Malachi Smith had 13 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

More time off at the end of 2021, but not necessarily leaving it on the table

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up