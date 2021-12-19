CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Davis, Akec score 25 each, Detroit beats C. Michigan 89-75

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 4:25 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Madut Akec and Antoine Davis scored 25 points apiece as Detroit defeated Central Michigan 89-75 on Sunday.

The 25 points were a career high for Akec, who made 10 of 11 foul shots. He added 10 rebounds. Davis made six 3-pointers. DJ Harvey had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit (4-7).

Detroit scored 39 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Oscar Lopez Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Chippewas (1-10), whose losing streak reached eight games. Cameron Healy added 15 points. Kevin Miller had 11 points and seven assists.

Central Michigan’s leading scorer Jermaine Jackson Jr., (12 ppg) was held to eight on 2 of 11 shooting.

