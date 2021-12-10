Davidson puts streak on line vs Northeastern

Davidson (6-2) vs. Northeastern (6-4) Matthews Arena, Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks for its sixth straight…

Davidson (6-2) vs. Northeastern (6-4)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it faces Northeastern. Davidson is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Northeastern is coming off an 82-76 win over UMass on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Northeastern’s Chris Doherty has averaged 11.6 points and 10 rebounds while Shaquille Walters has put up 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Hyunjung Lee has averaged 18 points and 7.3 rebounds while Luka Brajkovic has put up 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds.LIKEABLE LEE: Lee has connected on 43.1 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Northeastern has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 67.8 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Northeastern has 41 assists on 79 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three outings while Davidson has assists on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Davidson defense has allowed only 56.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-best mark in the country. The Northeastern offense has averaged just 64.1 points through 10 games (ranked 235th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.