Dartmouth goes up against FGCU

Dartmouth (3-2) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (6-3)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth and Florida Gulf Coast look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off a tough road loss on Wednesday. Florida Gulf Coast lost 77-61 to Florida International, while Dartmouth came up short in an 83-65 game at Vermont.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Tavian Dunn-Martin, Kevin Samuel, Caleb Catto and Austin Richie have collectively accounted for 51 percent of Florida Gulf Coast’s scoring this season. For Dartmouth, Aaryn Rai, Brendan Barry, Taurus Samuels and Garrison Wade have combined to account for 56 percent of all Dartmouth scoring.ACCURATE AARYN: Rai has connected on 20 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 4 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is a perfect 6-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Eagles are 0-3 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STREAK STATS: Florida Gulf Coast has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.6 points while giving up 68.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth as a team has made 11.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.

