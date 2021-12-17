CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Darthard leads Utah Valley past Bethesda 107-65

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 10:48 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard had a career-high 30 points as Utah Valley routed Bethesda 107-65 on Friday night.

Darthard converted all 12 of his free throw attempts. The 107 points are the most ever scored by Utah Valley.

Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points and 16 rebounds for Utah Valley (8-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Trey Farrer added 12 points. Tim Fuller had 10 points and three blocks.

Connor Harding was held to 5 points despite heading into the matchup as the Wolverines’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He made 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).

Utah Valley posted a season-high 26 assists.

Utah Valley scored 60 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Justin Clark had 11 points for the Flames. Daniel Estes added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. RayShawn Bulger had 11 points and three assists. Christopher Blount had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

