Daniels lifts Abilene Christian past Longwood 74-58

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:47 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Damien Daniels had 17 points off the bench to carry Abilene Christian to a 74-58 win over Longwood on Wednesday night, the Wildcats’ ninth consecutive victory.

Mahki Morris also had 17 points for Abilene Christian (9-2). Immanuel Allen added 10 points. Coryon Mason had six rebounds.

Longwood totaled 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Nate Lliteras had 10 points for the Lancers (7-5). Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 points. D’Avian Houston had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Isaiah Wilkins, the Lancers’ leading scorer at 12 points per game, scored two points on 1 of 5 shooting.

