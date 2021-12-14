CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Cunningham leads St. Thomas (MN) past Northland 109-50

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:03 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Cunningham had 17 points off the bench to lift St. Thomas (MN) to a 109-50 win over Northland on Tuesday night.

Riley Miller had 16 points for St. Thomas (MN) (5-6). Burt Hedstrom added 14 points. Ryan Lindberg had 12 points.

It was the first time this season St. Thomas (MN) scored at least 100 points.

St. Thomas (MN) achieved season highs with 22 3-pointers and 22 assists, solidifying their No. 1 ranking nationally for 3-point shooting (14 makes per game).

St. Thomas (MN) dominated the first half and led 71-18 at halftime. The Tommies’ 71 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Ryan Rawlings had 13 points for the LumberJacks. Kevon Powell added 11 points. Jordan Brennan had 10 points.

