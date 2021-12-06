CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Cummings scores 26 to…

Cummings scores 26 to lead Colgate over Columbia 89-61

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 9:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings had a career-high 26 points as Colgate defeated Columbia 89-61 on Monday night.

Jack Ferguson had 12 points for Colgate (4-5). Ryan Moffatt added 11 points. Tucker Richardson had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Cummings hit 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Zavian McLean had 15 points for the Lions (3-7). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up