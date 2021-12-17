Cubbage, St. Francis host Longwood

Longwood (7-4) vs. St. Francis (NY) (3-8) Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Longwood (7-4) vs. St. Francis (NY) (3-8)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Isaiah Wilkins and Longwood will face Michael Cubbage and St. Francis (NY). Wilkins is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Cubbage is averaging 11 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Lancers are led by Wilkins and Justin Hill. Wilkins is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while Hill is accounting for 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. The Terriers have been led by seniors Cubbage and Patrick Emilien, who are averaging 11.5 and 10.5 points, respectively.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Wilkins has connected on 48.7 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: St. Francis (NY) is 0-8 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

STREAK STATS: Longwood has lost its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 86.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood is rated first among Big South teams with an average of 79.7 points per game. The Lancers have averaged 82.8 points per game over their last five games.

