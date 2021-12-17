CSUN plays Portland St.

Portland State (3-5) vs. Cal State Northridge (3-6) Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State and…

Portland State (3-5) vs. Cal State Northridge (3-6)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State and Cal State Northridge look to bounce back from losses. Portland State fell short in a 61-58 game at home to Cal Poly on Saturday. Cal State Northridge lost 68-54 on the road to North Dakota State last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Portland State’s James Jean-Marie, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Elijah Hardy has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Portland State is 0-5 when it allows at least 61 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Matadors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 21 of 55 field goals (38.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Portland State has assists on 25 of 62 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Big West teams. The Matadors have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

