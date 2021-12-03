CSUN goes up against Fresno State

Cal State Northridge (3-3) vs. Fresno State (6-1) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal State Northridge (3-3) vs. Fresno State (6-1)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge and Fresno State both look to put winning streaks together . Cal State Northridge took care of San Diego by four on the road on Sunday. Fresno State is coming off a 63-43 home win over San Diego on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Northridge has relied heavily on its seniors. Elijah Hardy, Christian Gray, Darius Brown II and Onyi Eyisi have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Matadors points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Orlando Robinson has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Fresno State field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Fresno State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.5 points while giving up 54.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Matadors. Fresno State has an assist on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cal State Northridge has assists on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fresno State defense has allowed only 57 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 13th among Division I teams. The Cal State Northridge offense has averaged 61.8 points through six games (ranked 226th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.