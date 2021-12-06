CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
CSUN goes up against Boise State

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 3:31 PM

Boise State (4-4) vs. Cal State Northridge (3-4)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge plays host to Boise State in a non-conference matchup. Boise State took care of Tulsa by five at home on Friday, while Cal State Northridge is coming off of a 61-43 loss at Fresno State on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cal State Northridge’s Elijah Hardy has averaged 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Christian Gray has put up six points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Broncos, Abu Kigab has averaged 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Emmanuel Akot has put up 12 points.ACCURATE ABU: Kigab has connected on 18.5 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 51.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Matadors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Boise State has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4 percent. The Broncos have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

