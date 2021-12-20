CSUB goes up against Dartmouth

Dartmouth (3-7) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (4-4) Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth and Cal…

Dartmouth (3-7) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (4-4)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth and Cal State Bakersfield look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off a road loss this past weekend. Cal State Bakersfield lost 60-46 to Colorado on Saturday, while Dartmouth fell 61-55 at Cal on Sunday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Justin Edler-Davis, Justin McCall and Shawn Stith have combined to score 38 percent of Cal State Bakersfield’s points this season and 40 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Dartmouth, Aaryn Rai, Brendan Barry, Taurus Samuels and Garrison Wade have combined to account for 63 percent of all Dartmouth scoring, including 77 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.ACCURATE AARYN: Rai has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Dartmouth has dropped its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points and allowing 77.8 points during those contests. Cal State Bakersfield has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Big Green have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield has an assist on 20 of 61 field goals (32.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Ivy League teams.

