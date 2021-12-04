CSU hopes to end skid vs Tarleton St.

Charleston Southern (2-6) vs. Tarleton St. (1-6) Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks…

Charleston Southern (2-6) vs. Tarleton St. (1-6)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Tarleton St.. Charleston Southern is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Tarleton St. lost 64-55 at Gonzaga on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Tarleton St.’s Montre Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have combined to account for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MONTRE: Gipson has connected on 26.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Charleston Southern is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Charleston Southern has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.6 points, while allowing 90.6 per game.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Charleston Southern offense has averaged 78.5 possessions per game, the third-most in Division I. Tarleton St. has not been as uptempo as the Buccaneers and is averaging only 63.6 possessions per game (ranked 334th, nationally).

