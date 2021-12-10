CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
CS Fullerton takes on Life Pacific

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Life Pacific vs. Cal State Fullerton (4-5)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Fullerton Titans are set to battle the Warriors of Life Pacific. Cal State Fullerton lost 66-56 to San Diego State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: In two games this season, Life Pacific’s Austin Cook has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

