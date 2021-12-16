CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
CS Fullerton battles Redlands

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Redlands vs. Cal State Fullerton (5-5)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Fullerton Titans will be taking on the Bulldogs of Division III Redlands. Cal State Fullerton is coming off an 87-59 home win against Life Pacific in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 45 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.AWESOME ANOSIKE: In 10 appearances this season, Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike has shot 55.7 percent.

