Cruickshank, Brown carry E. Kentucky over Midway 121-67

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 10:32 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Russhard Cruickshank had 17 points as Eastern Kentucky rolled past NAIA-level Midway 121-67 on Wednesday night and ended a five-game losing streak.

Cruickshank was 5-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and distributed seven assists. Jomaru Brown scored 16 points, Cooper Robb 15 with seven rebounds and Jannson Williams scored 14 points for Eastern Kentucky (6-6).

The 121 points were a season best for the Colonels, which also got season highs with 25 3-pointers and 31 assists. EKU entered fourth in the country from behind arc averaging 13 per game.

Raekwon Evans had 31 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles. Donnie Miller scored 14 with eight rebounds and five steals and Rico Tate scored 11.

