Coupet Jr. leads S. Illinois over D-II Maryville (MO) 75-55

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 6:36 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points to lead five Southern Illinois players in double figures as the Salukis routed Maryville (MO) 75-55 on Saturday.

Kyler Filewich added 12 points for the Salukis. Steven Verplancken Jr. chipped in 11, Marcus Domask scored 10 and Dalton Banks had 10. Verplancken Jr. also had six rebounds.

Southern Illinois (7-4) posted a season-high 22 assists.

Ari Jackson had 13 points for the Division II Saints. Kelvin Swims added seven rebounds.

