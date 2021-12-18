CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Cornell faces Bryant

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Bryant (4-7) vs. Cornell (8-2)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Cornell look to bounce back from losses. Bryant came up short in an 86-78 game at Stony Brook last week. Cornell lost 93-60 to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8.

SUPER SENIORS: Bryant has benefited heavily from its seniors. Chris Childs, Adham Eleeda, Greg Calixte and Luis Hurtado Jr. have combined to account for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 50 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CHARLES: Charles Pride has connected on 30.2 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 32 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Bryant is 0-7 when it allows at least 63 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

TWO STREAKS: Bryant has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 90 points during those contests. Cornell has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 98.4 points while giving up 67.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Cornell offense has scored 88.1 points per game this season, ranking the Big Red second nationally. The Bryant defense has allowed 74.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 239th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

